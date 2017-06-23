Russia demands thorough investigation into arms dealer's robbery in northern Paris

Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged France to conduct in-depth investigation into a Russian arms dealer's robbery case earlier this week.



Serguei Kornev, head of the delegation of Russian state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport, fell victim in a robbery case in northern Paris neighborhood of Seine-Saint-Denis on Tuesday, during his participation in the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget.



Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mariya Zakharova said that Russia had sent diplomatic archives to the Quai d'Orsay, a quay in the seventh arrondissement of Paris, asking French authorities to thoroughly investigate the case.



"We are sorry for the incident into which investigation was immediately carried out and Russian authorities will be kept informed of its result," said a spokesman for French Foreign Ministry.



French media reported that a senior representative of a Russian weapons company was attacked on Tuesday in Saint-Denis on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.



He was aboard a Mercedes-Benz E-Class car when a group of people took on a traffic jam to control the vehicle. The driver said that she was sexually assaulted while involving into a fight with the perpetrators.



According to Zakharova, the driver's bag was stolen during the attack. Four individuals were arrested by French police and placed in custody.

