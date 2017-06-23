EU to extend economic sanctions against Russia: EU's tusk

The European Union (EU) leaders have decided to extend economic sanctions against Russia, European Council President Donald Tusk said Thursday.
"Agreed. EU will extend economic sanctions against Russia for their lack of implementing the Minsk Agreement," Tusk said on his twitter account.
The EU made such a decision during a two-day summit in Brussels with security and defence, Brexit
, migration and economic development on the agenda.
The EU initially introduced economic sanctions on Russia in 2014 over Ukraine conflict, targeting Russia's financial, energy and defense industries.