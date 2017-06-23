All US big banks well capitalized, Fed stress tests show

All major US banks passed stress tests by the Federal Reserve and have strong capital levels to withstand a severe recession, according to results of Fed's latest stress tests.



"The nation's largest bank holding companies have strong capital levels and retain their ability to lend to households and businesses during a severe recession," said the Fed in a statement on Thursday.



It was the third consecutive year for the largest US banks to meet the requirements by the Fed in the stress tests.



According to the stress tests, the 34 largest American banks would incur nearly 383 billion US dollars in loan losses during the most severe scenario where the unemployment rate will rise to 10 percent and a severe global recession will accompany with heightened stress in corporate loan markets and commercial real estate.



The results of the stress tests showed that these banks' tier one capital ratio, an important indicator for banks' capital levels, will drop to a minimum level of 9.2 percent in the most severe scenario, well above the minimum requirement set by regulators.



"This year's results show that, even during a severe recession, our large banks would remain well capitalized," said Fed Governor Jerome Powell in the statement.



This is the seventh round of stress tests conducted by the central bank since 2009. The 34 banks represent more than 75 percent of the assets of all US domestic banks, said the Fed.



The Fed will announce the second part of the stress tests' results, known as CCAR, on June 28.



The Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) is an annual exercise to evaluate the capital planning process and capital adequacy of large banks. The CCAR results could affect banks' buyback and dividend plans.

