Temer dismisses politics, focuses on investment in Norway

Brazil's President Michel Temer preferred not to comment on the turbulent political scenario he faces at home but to focus on economy during a visit to Norway on Thursday.



Temer's visit to Oslo is the second and last leg of a trip which also took him to Russia and seeks to attract foreign investors. Brazil's political and economic problems have put off many and the Brazilian government is racing to rebuild trust.



Speaking at a business event in Norway, Temer said Brazil had left recession behind and that he was hard at work to push his labor and social security reforms through Congress.



After two years of recession, Brazil's GDP registered a slight growth of 1 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.



"We have been carrying out reforms that were unheard of for a long time. It is an agenda to bring back investments and resume growth," he told the audience of Norwegian executives.



His trip to Russia saw new agreements made on aerospace, political cooperation, nuclear energy and healthcare.



However, Temer remains under pressure. His labor reform failed to pass the Senate's Social Affairs Commission. Critics think that the law will not curb unemployment by loosening labor regulations, but fear it will reduce worker protection and increase turnover.



Temer is also facing investigations for corruption by the Supreme Court and the federal police.

