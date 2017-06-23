Over 5 million children need humanitarian aid in Iraq: UNICEF

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported on Thursday that more than 5 million children need urgent humanitarian assistance in Iraq as intensified fighting continued.



A new report released by UNICEF also said that 1,075 children have been killed and more than 1,100 children have been maimed and injured since 2014.



It noted that nearly 5,000 children have become separated from their families, and there have been nearly 140 attacks on schools and nearly 60 attacks on hospitals.



Peter Hawkins, UNICEF's representative in Iraq, said that across the country, children continue to witness sheer horror and unimaginable violence.



He said that they have been killed, injured, abducted and forced to shoot and kill in one of the most brutal wars in recent history.



Therefore, the UN agency appealed for an immediate end to the ongoing violence in Iraq, saying that all warring parties owe it to the children of Iraq to put an end to the conflict.

