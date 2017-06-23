Many ex-soldiers suffer from post-conflict trauma: Ukrainian minister

One third of government forces who participated in the conflict in eastern Ukraine are suffering from post-conflict psychological disorder, according to a government minister on Thursday.



Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said in an article which was published on Facebook that 280,500 soldiers have taken part in the three-year-old conflict and a third of them may have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



As of early June, Ukraine's Military Prosecutor's Office has recorded about 500 suicides among the soldiers who left the army and returned home, Avakov said.



He thus urged the government to develop a comprehensive program to help veterans recover from the psychological diseases.



The confrontation between the government troops and pro-independence insurgents has been underway in eastern Ukraine since April 2014, which has killed about 2,700 government soldiers and left more than 9,900 others wounded.



The symptoms of the PTSD include depression, nightmares, aggression and disturbing thoughts related to the traumatic events.

