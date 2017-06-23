US-backed forces lay siege on IS in Syria's Raqqa

The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have completed a siege on areas under the Islamic State (IS) in Syria's northern city of Raqqa, a well-informed source told Xinhua Thursday.



The siege on Raqqa has been completed, amid talks among the tribesmen in the city about reviving negotiations with IS over the next 24 hours for the withdrawal of IS from the city, the source said, on condition of anonymity.



He said that the SDF, which comprises of Arab, Kurdish, and Assyrian fighters, have lost tens of its fighters over the past two weeks of battles against IS in Raqqa, as a result of the suicide bombings carried out by IS against the SDF and allied forces, which are fighting to strip IS of its de facto capital of Raqqa.



Earlier in the day, the SDF said in a statement that its troops have captured the southern bank of the Euphrates River, adding that they are so close to lay siege on IS-held areas in Raqqa.



Since unleashing its offensive on Raqqa two weeks ago, the SDF captured four neighborhoods on the eastern and western flanks of Raqqa as well as several towns and villages in its surrounding.



Backed by the US-led coalition, the SDF stresses resolve to capture the entire city of Raqqa from IS.



Still, the possibility of IS withdrawal from Raqqa seems far-fetched as the IS is still having strong fortifications inside the city.



Also, Russia, the main backer of the Syrian government forces, will not allow the withdrawal of IS from Raqqa, as the terror militants will be heading toward Deir al-Zour province in the east, which will add more pressure on the Syrian army fighting to liberate the surrounding of Deir al-Zour from IS.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday that Russia will strike the IS convoys leaving Raqqa, in case of any deal.



The pro-government Syrian media outlets have repeatedly accused the US of not genuinely fighting to eliminate IS in Raqqa, but to push it to withdraw toward Deir al-Zour, so that the pressure will be placed on the Syrian army.

