Closure of Mediterranean migration route impossible in near term: EU expert

Closure of migration route on the Mediterranean Sea as proposed by numerous Austrian officials is impossible in the near term, an expert from the European Council said on Thursday.



Speaking to the Oe1 Mittagsjournal radio program, Mattia Toaldo from the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) said closure of Mediterranean route has been talk for months after shutdown of the Western Balkans migration route. But he said these are two entirely different forms of migration and also two completely different scenarios.



The expert furth said the only way to stem the flow of migrants would be to send them back to their countries of origin as quickly as possible, though for this to occur their origin countries would need to be convinced they should take them back.



Toaldo, however, doesn't think the proposals from some of the Austrian leaders suggesting a cut of development aid to these countries in the case that they they do not cooperate is ideal.



A more appropriate means of tackling the situation would be to accept a certain number of approved migrants via legal channels while sending back those illegal migrants, said the expert.

