Turkey, Russia, Iran to deploy troops in Syria's de-escalation zones

Turkey, Russia and Iran are working on a plan to deploy their troops in de-escalation areas in Syria, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.



Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Kalin said these forces could minimize the possibility of clashes between the regime and oppositions, local media reported.



According to the spokesman, Russian and Turkish forces could be stationed in the Idlib region while Damascus and neighboring areas could see the presence of mainly Iranian and Russian troops and forces from Jordan and the US could be deployed in the southern Deraa region.



"Russian have a proposal: Maybe the Kyrgyz, or Kazaks would deploy a number of troops. They could also be involved in this task force," Kalin said, quoted by Daily Sabah.



The delegations from Turkey, Russia and Iran were discussing the logistics of the conflict-free zones.



Parties are working on a mechanism, of which the main aim is to provide a structure to the cease-fire in Syria, kalin said, adding that work may be finalized until the next Astana meeting in early July, and a deal would be likely cemented.



Russia, Turkey and Iran signed an agreement in the Kazakh capital Astana on May 4 to establish four main "de-escalation zones" in Syria for at least six months.

