China willing to maintain coordination with US on Korea Peninsular issue: Yang

China is willing to maintain contact and coordination with the United States on the Korean Peninsular nuclear issue in an effort to diffuse tension and push for resolution of the issue, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi said Thursday.Yang made the remark during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.The United States looks forward to enhancing cooperation with China on the issue to realize a denuclearized Korean Peninsular, Trump said.At the meeting, Yang extended Chinese President Xi Jinping 's sincere wishes to Trump and noted that the two countries have made new and important progress on bilateral ties following the leaders' meeting in Florida in April.China is willing to work with the United States to stick to the overall direction of cooperation, maintain high-level interactions, broaden mutually beneficial cooperation and properly manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, in a bid to further bilateral ties, Yang said.