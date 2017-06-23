Sacrifice ceremony held at Temple of Fu Xi in northwest China

Girls play Guzheng, a 21 or 25-stringed plucked musical instrument, during a sacrifice ceremony at the Temple of Fu Xi in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 22, 2017. Tianshui is believed to be the birth place of Fu Xi, one of legendary ancestors of the chinese nation. According to some experts, the biggest invention he made for his people was the eight divinatory symbols, which was the earliest written characters. It is recorded that Fu Xi was the first to teach people how to catch fish with nets, and how to cook food, grind grain and make clothes. (Xinhua/Guo Gang)

Actors perform during a sacrifice ceremony at the Temple of Fu Xi in Tianshui, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 22, 2017. Tianshui is believed to be the birth place of Fu Xi, one of legendary ancestors of the chinese nation. According to some experts, the biggest invention he made for his people was the eight divinatory symbols, which was the earliest written characters. It is recorded that Fu Xi was the first to teach people how to catch fish with nets, and how to cook food, grind grain and make clothes.(Xinhua/Guo Gang)

