Zeji teaches Reba Dance at Tibet University in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, May 4, 2017. Zeji, born in 1969, was first attracted to Reba Dance at the age of 13. Over the years, she constantly studied and explored the dance, and also performed the dance in more than 10 countries. Called by people "Reba Queen", Zeji now puts all her energy in teaching and training young artists to pass down the tradition of Reba dance. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)

