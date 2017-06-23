Cornerstone for Hong Kong prosperity lies in stability: Malaysian scholar

A Malaysian political scholar has highlighted the importance of Hong Kong's stability and rule of law, saying that they form the cornerstone of its continuous development and prosperity.



Hong Kong, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of its return to China, enjoys the confidence of international investors due to its well-preserved respect for rule of law, Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow with Singapore's Nanyang Technological University and former political secretary to Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said in an interview with Xinhua.



Oh, who used to visit his relatives in Hong Kong in the 1980s and also worked in Hong Kong for one year in the 2000s, now often travels to Hong Kong to attend academic exchange activities.



He also cited the successful implementation of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong as an important reason for its prosperity.



On one hand, the mechanism has given full play to Hong Kong's adaptability, and on the other hand, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland can have benign interaction, said Oh.



According to Oh, "one country, two systems" can both help Hong Kong hitch a ride on the mainland's rise and the mainland borrow the advanced experience of Hong Kong in dealing with international entities.



Moreover, Oh believes that the tenacity of Hong Kong people and their adaptability also play important roles in helping Hong Kong achieve prosperity.



Oh said it was very remarkable for the Hong Kong people to overcome the financial crisis in 1997 as well as the SARS outbreak in 2003, in which more than 200 people died. While for Hong Kong's adaptability, Oh cited Hong Kong's focus in the 1980s in heavy industries, in the 2000s in tech industries and then more recently in the financial sector.



"To some extent, Hong Kong could serve as an example for many cities in the Chinese mainland and in the southeast Asian region to learn," he said.



Oh believes that closer connections between the mainland and Hong Kong are inevitable.

