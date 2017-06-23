76ers take Markelle Fultz with No. 1 pick in 2017 NBA draft

The Philadelphia 76ers used the first overall pick in 2017 NBA draft on Markelle Fultz on Thursday.



The Los Angeles Lakers selected UCLA's Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick and the Boston Celtics took Duke forward Jayson Tatum with the third pick.



"When I heard my name called, it was like God calling me," Fultz said after being selected.



In his one season at the Washington University, Fultz led all freshmen with 23.2 points, and also averaged 5.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 25 games. "He brings to the table a great athleticism," Philadelphia general manager Bryan Colangelo said of Fultz.



This is the third consecutive year the Lakers have had the second overall pick. They took point guard D' Angelo Russell in 2015 and forward Brandon Ingram in 2016. Ball averaged 14.6 points, 6 rebounds and 7.6 assists on 55.1 percent shooting with UCLA.



The 19-year-old Tatum averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists during his one season at Duke. "The two guys that went ahead of me, they're great players. But I'm glad at how it worked out, so I'm happy." Tatum said.

