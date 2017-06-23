3 Vietnamese air passengers detained for transporting drugs in dragon fruits

Three Vietnamese passengers have been arrested at Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi capital for transporting 5,000 pills and 1 kg of lab-made drugs hidden in dragon fruits, local media reported on Friday.



Checking 15 dragon fruits and cakes in the checked luggage, the airport's customs and security officers found 5,000 pills of ecstasy and 1 kg of powdered ketamine in the 13 fruits, Phap Luat Thanh pho Ho Chi Minh (Ho Chi Minh City Law) newspaper reported.



The three detainees are believed to be members of a big drug trafficking ring that transports lab-made drugs from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi and other northern localities for sales.



According to Vietnamese law, those convicted of smuggling over 600 grams of heroin or more than 2.5 kg of methamphetamine are punishable by death. Making or trading 100 grams of heroin or 300 grams of other illegal drugs also faces death penalty.

