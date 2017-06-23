5 killed, 14 injured in suicide blast in southwest Pakistan

At least five people were killed and 14 others injured in a suicide blast near a police check post in Pakistan's southwest city of Quetta on Friday morning, officials said.



Spokesperson of Pakistan's southwest province of Balochistan, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, said that the incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. local time when a suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden vehicle into a check post near the office of police chief of the province.



Rescue teams, police and security forces rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and injured to the Civil Hospital of Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan.



Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Farid Ahmad, said that so far five bodies and 14 injured have been brought to the hospital, adding that death toll might further rise as eight of the injured are in critical condition.



According to local media reports, at least two policemen were among the dead while two children were also injured in the blast.



Police and security forces have cordoned off the blast site and surrounding areas.



Karar said they had reports of entering of explosives laden vehicle into the city and security was at high alert.



No group claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

