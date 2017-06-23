China, Canada agree to deepen cooperation in security, rule of law

China and Canada agreed to deepen bilateral practical cooperation in security and rule of law to bring tangible benefits to the two peoples, at the second meeting of the Canada-China High-Level National Security and Rule of Law Dialogue held here Thursday.The meeting was co-chaired by Wang Yong qing, secretary-general of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Daniel Jean, National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada.The Chinese and Canadian sides reached extensive consensus on such issues as judicial and rule of law, counter-terrorism, cyber security and combating transnational organized crime.The two sides agreed, on the basis of the Joint Communique of the first Canada-China High-Level National Security and Rule of Law Dialogue, to continue consultations on issues such as rule of law, extradition and the transfer of convicted offenders.They also had candid discussions on an extradition treaty in the context of the rule of law.The Chinese and Canadian sides issued the second Canada-China High-Level National Security and Rule of Law Dialogue Joint Communique, and agreed that the next round of High-Level National Security and Rule of Law Dialogue should take place in Beijing in 2018.