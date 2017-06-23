China urges EC to stop using surrogate country approach

China Friday urged the European Commission (EC) to stop using the surrogate country approach in its anti-dumping investigation against China.
The EC initiated Friday an anti-dumping proceeding concerning imports of low carbon ferro-chrome originating in China, Russia and Turkey.
China has noticed that the case is the first since December 11 last year, when the surrogate country approach should no long be used against China, according to Article 15 of the accession protocol signed when China jointed the WTO, said Wang Hejun, head of the Ministry of Commerce
trade remedy and investigation bureau.
"We urge the EC to fulfill its WTO obligations, stop using the surrogate country approach against Chinese enterprises in any circumstances, and give them fair treatment," said Wang.