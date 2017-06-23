Terraces in NW China

Photo taken on June 22, 2017 shows the terraces in Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Photo taken on June 22, 2017 shows the terraces in Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Photo taken on June 22, 2017 shows the terraces in Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Photo taken on June 22, 2017 shows the terraces in Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Photo taken on June 22, 2017 shows the terraces in Tongwei County, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)