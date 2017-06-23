Scenery at Bamboo Sea scenic spot in southwest China

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows the scenery at the Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Bamboo Sea, which is 600-1,002 meters above sea level, is well-known for its bamboo forests and beautiful view.(Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows the sunset scene at the Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Bamboo Sea, which is 600-1,002 meters above sea level, is well-known for its bamboo forests and beautiful view.(Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Tourists walk in the Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 21, 2017. The Bamboo Sea, which is 600-1,002 meters above sea level, is well-known for its bamboo forests and beautiful view.(Xinhua/Liu Kun)

