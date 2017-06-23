Scenery at Bamboo Sea scenic spot in southwest China

Source: Published: 2017/6/23 14:47:34

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows the scenery at the Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Bamboo Sea, which is 600-1,002 meters above sea level, is well-known for its bamboo forests and beautiful view.(Xinhua/Liu Kun)


 

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows the scenery at the Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Bamboo Sea, which is 600-1,002 meters above sea level, is well-known for its bamboo forests and beautiful view.(Xinhua/Liu Kun)


 

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows the sunset scene at the Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Bamboo Sea, which is 600-1,002 meters above sea level, is well-known for its bamboo forests and beautiful view.(Xinhua/Liu Kun)


 

Tourists walk in the Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 21, 2017. The Bamboo Sea, which is 600-1,002 meters above sea level, is well-known for its bamboo forests and beautiful view.(Xinhua/Liu Kun)


 

Photo taken on June 21, 2017 shows the scenery at the Bamboo Sea scenic spot in Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The Bamboo Sea, which is 600-1,002 meters above sea level, is well-known for its bamboo forests and beautiful view.(Xinhua/Liu Kun)


 

Posted in: GALLERY,LIFE
blog comments powered by Disqus