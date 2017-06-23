Shaanxi police dogs well ready for duty

Police dogs search for suspicious items hidden in luggage during a drill in Baoji City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, June 21, 2017. The province’s 302 police dogs demonstrated their skills in searching for drugs and explosives as well as assisting in the capture of terror suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)

Police dogs search for suspicious items hidden in luggage during a drill in Baoji City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, June 21, 2017. The province’s 302 police dogs demonstrated their skills in searching for drugs and explosives as well as assisting in the capture of terror suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)

Police dogs search for suspicious items hidden in luggage during a drill in Baoji City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, June 21, 2017. The province’s 302 police dogs demonstrated their skills in searching for drugs and explosives as well as assisting in the capture of terror suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)

Police dogs search for suspicious items hidden in luggage during a drill in Baoji City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, June 21, 2017. The province’s 302 police dogs demonstrated their skills in searching for drugs and explosives as well as assisting in the capture of terror suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)

A police dog performs during a drill in Baoji City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, June 21, 2017. The province’s 302 police dogs demonstrated their skills in searching for drugs and explosives as well as assisting in the capture of terror suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)

A police dog performs during a drill in Baoji City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, June 21, 2017. The province’s 302 police dogs demonstrated their skills in searching for drugs and explosives as well as assisting in the capture of terror suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)

Police dogs help control a terror suspect during a drill in Baoji City, Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, June 21, 2017. The province’s 302 police dogs demonstrated their skills in searching for drugs and explosives as well as assisting in the capture of terror suspects. (Photo/cnwest.com)