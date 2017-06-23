S. Korean president inspects test-firing of home-grown ballistic missile

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
on Friday inspected the test-firing of a home-grown ballistic missile to show the country's defense capability against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
Moon visited a test site of the state-run Agency for Defense Development (ADD) in southwest South Korea earlier in the day to observe the Hyunmoo-2 ballistic missile's test-launch, presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun said.
The Hyunmoo-2 is South Korea's indigenously developed ballistic missile with a range of 800 km.
Moon's visit was aimed at warning against recent DPRK provocations, the spokesman said, noting that the missile is at the core of a project to incapacitate the DPRK nuclear missile threats.
The Friday test-launch of the Hyunmoo-2 missile marked the fourth successful one. Following two more tests, the ballistic missile would be deployed.
Moon said that though he believes dialogue, engagement and talks with the DPRK would be made possible only when South Korea has strong capability for defense and security that will overpower the DPRK.
He added that the weapons system the ADD researchers were developing was not a tool to destroy or kill, but a measure for dialogue and peace.