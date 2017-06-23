2017 Taklimakan Rally roars to finish

The 2017 Taklimakan Rally has wrapped up its two-week long competition across the world's second largest shifting sand desert Taklimakan.
French racer Christian Lavieille and his pilot Jean-Pierre Carcin from BAIC Motor won the overall title in automobile category on Thursday while Spanish rider Armand Monleon Hernadez of Daming Mining Industry successfully defended the motorcycle gold medal.
This year's Rally started from Tacheng, Xinjiang
since June 10th, via Altay, Changji, Turpan and Hami to cover nearly 5000 kilometers with most of its track winding through dunes, mud and rocks.
A total of 113 automobiles from 54 teams and 13 motorcycles from 5 teams joined this year's Taklimakan Rally, which has grown into the largest annual off-road endurance race in Asia while 65 automobiles and 8 motorcycles finished the race.