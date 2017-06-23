China renews yellow alert for heavy rain

China's national weather observatory continued a yellow alert for rainstorms on Friday, as heavy rain is expected across the country.



On Friday and Saturday, heavy rain is expected in parts of Anhui, Hubei, Jiangxi and Zhejiang with precipitation of up to 160 millimeters, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).



Up to 60 millimeters of rain will hit parts of Hebei, Shandong and Tianjin.



Thunders, gales and hails were forecast for areas of above regions, said the NMC.



The center warned local authorities to reduce outdoor activities and to take precautions against flooding, landslide and mudslide.



China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

