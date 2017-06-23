Full text: Joint communique of the 2nd Canada-China High-level National Security and Rule of Law Dialogue

China and Canada issued a joint communique Thursday to wrap up their 2nd High-level National Security and Rule of Law Dialogue.The following is the full text of the document:2nd Canada-China High-Level National Security and Rule of Law Dialogue Joint CommuniqueOn June 22, 2017, Wang Yong qing, Secretary-general of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Daniel Jean, National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada, co-chaired the 2nd meeting of the Canada-China High-Level National Security and Rule of Law Dialogue.During the dialogue, the two sides had detailed discussions and identified issues of mutual concern within a wide range of topics,including judicial and rule of law issues; counter-terrorism; cyber security; combating transnational organized crime; and international and regional security challenges, such as the situation in Syria and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.The two sides agreed, on the basis of the Joint Communique of the 1st Canada-China High-Level National Security and Rule of Law Dialogue, to take further measures aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the areas of law enforcement, judical and security cooperation.The two sides agreed to continue discussions on rule of law, legal systems, the death penalty, due process, extradition and the transfer of convicted offenders. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation, on the basis of the Treaty between Canada and the People's Republic of China on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters. The two sides also had candid discussions on an extradition treaty in the context of the rule of law.The two sides agreed to continue to seek ratification of the Agreement between Canada and the People's Republic of China on Sharing and Return of Forfeited Assets, and to cooperate on the repatriation of foreign nationals who violate immigration laws. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism, including through a deepening of existing bilateral counter-terrorism consultations, and working to combat the use of the internet to incite, recruit, finance or plan and implement terrorist activities.The two sides agreed that neither country's government would conduct or knowingly support cyber-enabled theft of intellectual property, including trade secrets or other confidential business information, with the intent of providing competitive advantages to companies or commercial sectors.The two sides also agreed that the next round of High-Level National Security and Rule of Law Dialogue should take place in Beijing in 2018.