Myanmar expects to receive over 3 mln visitors this year

Myanmar is expected to receive about 3.5 million visitors this year.



As of April, tourist arrivals had reached over 1.2 million, up 25 percent from the same period of last year when there was only 900,000 visitors, according to the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism.



In accordance with the statistics of the ministry, tourist arrivals in Myanmar reached over 2.9 million in 2016 while it was over 4.6 million in 2015.



Meanwhile, the country is striving to promote eco-tourism, cultural tourism and community-based tourism.

