China willing to enhance legislature exchange with US: State Councilor

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/6/23 16:09:07





China is willing to enhance exchange of legislative bodies at all levels with the United States to further cement people-to-people ties between the two countries, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi said here Thursday.Yang made the remark during a meeting with US House Speaker Paul Ryan, adding that such exchange will help further bilateral relationship between the two countries and deepen friendship between the two peoples.At the meeting, Yang noted that China and the United States have made new and important progress on bilateral ties following the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Florida in April.China is willing to work with the United States to expand cooperation in various areas and constructively manage differences and handle sensitive issues, Yang said.Ryan said developing a good bilateral relationship is in the interest of both the United States and China as well as the international community. He added that the US Congress is willing to enhance exchange with the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.On Thursday, Yang also met with Bob Corker, Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and exchanged views with him on China-US relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.