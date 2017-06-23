6.8-magnitude quake causes damage in Antigua, Guatemala

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake early Thursday damaged iconic buildings in Guatemala's city of Antigua, a popular tourist destination, local media reported.



The quake, which hit at 6:31 a.m. local time (1231 GMT), was centered 38 km southwest of the Pacific coast town of Puerto San Jose, according to the US Geological Service (USGS), and was felt in south Mexico as well as neighboring El Salvador.



Several historic colonial-era buildings in Antigua, located in south-central Guatemala, not far from the quake's epicenter, sustained cracks, the daily Prensa Libre said, while some other structures were toppled.



"The strong quake ... was felt in most of the country, leaving damage, principally in Antigua, where colonial structures were cracked and the cornice of a building collapsed," the daily said.



There have been no reports of deaths, but four people were injured, the government said.

