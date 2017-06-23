Shenzhen armed police train dogs in heavy rain

An armed military police officer trains an army dog to jump through obstacles in heavy rain in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on June 20, 2017. Although Shenzhen recently received frequent rainstorms, army dogs are trained to adapt to the harsh weather. Photo: 81.cn

Armed military police officers train dogs to jump through obstacles in heavy rain in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on June 20, 2017. Photo: 81.cn

A soldier plays with an army dog to help it relax in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on June 20, 2017. Photo: 81.cn

A soldier trains an army dog to run on a slide as part of an obstacle course in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on June 20, 2017. Photo: 81.cn

An army dog is trained to cross an obstacle in the rain in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on June 20, 2017. Photo: 81.cn

A soldier dries the fur of an army dog after training in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province on June 20, 2017. Photo: 81.cn