Domestic companies deny cooperation with Tesla

Several domestic companies denied on Thursday and Friday that they had signed any venture capital agreements with US carmaker Tesla.

On Friday morning, Shanghai Electric released a statement saying that so far the company had not contacted Tesla or signed any venture capital agreements with the carmaker.

Shanghai Lingang also noted on Thursday night that it had not contacted Tesla. Neither had it signed any agreements with Tesla nor had any inclinations to cooperate with the American company to build a plant in China.

There have been media reports recently speculating that Tesla is going to build a plant in China, which is likely to be located in the industrial zone of Lingang, Shanghai. The reports also said that Tesla would cooperate with Shanghai Electric on the plant project.

Tianjin Motor Dies Company, a supplier of Tesla, stated on Thursday night that it doesn't know the proceedings of Tesla's plan to build a plant in China.

Tesla issued a statement on Thursday night that it is studying the possibilities of building a plant in Shanghai in cooperation with the city government.

It also noted that the company's localization plan will be more clear by the end of 2017. "We need overseas factories to make sure that more local consumers can afford our products," the statement said.

Global Times



