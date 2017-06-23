"A coat for a smile" activity held in Lima, Peru

Dancers perform during the presentation of a giant "chullo", a hand-woven traditional Peruvian cap, as part of the activity "a coat for a smile" in Lima, Peru, on June 22, 2017. According to local press, Lima presented a giant chullo formed by small chullos that will be donated to people affected by the cold weather in "Ticlio Chico". (Xinhua/Luis Camacho)

