Two wolves rescued by animal protection activists released in Tibet

Released wolves are seen running on the Maqu grassland in Maqu County, Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 22, 2017. Local wild animal protection activist Wang Peng and his team released two wolves back to Maqu grassland on Thursday. The two wolves, rescued by Wang Peng's team during a scientific expedition in 2015, underwent a rehabilitation training in the past two years. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

