In pics: DC power transmission project in East China

Staff members inspect the convertor station in Jinhua, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 23, 2017. The Sichuan Xiluodu-Zhejiang Jinhua 800 KV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current (DC) power transmission project, one of the world's largest DC power transmission projects in terms of capacity, has transmitted over 100 billion kwh clean hydropower into Zhejiang by now. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on June 23, 2017 shows clean hydropower from west China connected to the grid of east China's Zhejiang Province after the voltage reduced through convertor station in Jinhua of Zhejiang. The Sichuan Xiluodu-Zhejiang Jinhua 800 KV ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current (DC) power transmission project, one of the world's largest DC power transmission projects in terms of capacity, has transmitted over 100 billion kwh clean hydropower into Zhejiang by now. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)