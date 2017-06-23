China bans 40 TV commercials for rule violations

China's TV and radio watchdog banned 40 television commercials Friday for violation of state rules.



According to a statement by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT), most of the commercials were for healthcare products, and banned for exceeding regulated time limits.



The air time of these commercials were in the range of 10 to 30 minutes.



The commercials were also accused of exaggerating the efficacy of products, another rule violation.



SAPPRFT asked all broadcast institutions to eliminate commercials that were similar to the listed 40.

