15 killed, 70 injured as twin blasts hit northwest Pakistan

At least 15 people were killed and 70 others injured as twin blasts hit a market on Friday afternoon in Parachinar, capital city of Pakistan's northwest tribal area of Kurram Agency, reported local Urdu TV channel Geo.



The attack took place at a downtown market in the city, where many people were busy with shopping for the coming Eid, a holiday which marks the end of the fast month Ramadan, said local media.



Political administrator of Parachinar, a city which borders Afghanistan, confirmed that 15 people were killed and at least 50 others injured.



Local media quoted hospital sources as saying that at least 20 out of all the injured are in critical condition.



Some of the seriously wounded people have been airlifted to Peshawar, the largest city in Pakistan's northwest region, according to local media reports.



Local media said that the second blast happened after rescue people rushed to the site following the report of the first blast, a practice often employed by local militant groups in terrorist attacks.



Army and security personnel have rushed to the blast site and the attack area has been cordoned off for investigation.



Emergency has been declared in all hospitals in the city, said local officials.



So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

