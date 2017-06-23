China on Friday hailed recent "positive signals" on the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue and called for addressing concerns of various parties in a balanced way.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the comments in response to a question regarding remarks by a number of diplomats concerned about the issue.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) ambassador to India Kye Chun Yong said Wednesday the DPRK would not rule out suspending nuclear and missile tests if the United States abandoned the practice of holding large-scale military drills, according to media reports. The ambassador said Pyongyang was ready for negotiations with the United States at any time and without preconditions.
Meanwhile, a special advisor to President Moon Jae-in
of the Republic of Korea (ROK) indicated a reduction of joint war games with the United States if the DPRK stopped nuclear and missile activities.
"China believes these positive messages are important for easing tension on the peninsula and for a solution to the issue through dialogue," Geng said.
Geng said the root of the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue was in security. He said the solution required comprehensive measures and addressing both the symptoms and root causes.
China proposed a "dual-track approach" to denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula, establishing a peace mechanism in parallel, and a "suspension for suspension" to defuse the looming crisis.
As a first step, Pyongyang may suspend its nuclear and missile activities in exchange for the suspension of large-scale Washington-Seoul military exercises.
China has also called for strengthening efforts on non-proliferation and promotion of peace talks to bring the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula to a peaceful settlement.
"We are glad to see China's proposals have gained increasing support and responses," Geng said.
China welcomes and encourages suggestions to help alleviate tension and confrontation, enhance communication and trust, and restart dialogue as soon as possible, Geng said.
He called for the international community to seize all possible opportunities, to promote the settlement of the issue through dialogue and consultations.