China takes steps to improve social credit system

China on Friday announced more measures to improve its national social credit system.
Under the guidance of National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), the China Information Industry Association (CIIA) has officially launched a project to promote the national social credit system.
Meanwhile, a public service platform was also released to trace private domain names, aiming to help the public to distinguish genuine domain names from counterfeit ones, CIIA president He Cuiqin said.
Building a national social credit system is in everyone's interest, said NDRC official Chen Hongwan.
Three years ago, China released an outline for building a government-led national social credit system to assess individuals and government agencies on areas ranging from tax payment and local government bonds to judicial credibility.
The outline, issued by the State Council, focuses on credit in four areas, including administrative affairs, commercial activities, social behavior, and the judicial system.
The authority pledged to establish a set of laws and regulations regarding social credit, a credit reference system that covers the whole of society and a related reward and punishment system by 2020.