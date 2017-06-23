Chinese lawmakers call for revision on product quality law

Chinese lawmakers on Friday called for the prompt revision to the Product Quality Law at the ongoing bi-monthly session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee.



The current law was first adopted in 1993 and amended in 2000.



The law lags behind development and does not address the emerging problems in online shopping, said Huang Huahua, a member of the committee, while reviewing a report on the law's implementation at a panel discussion.



The report said that a series of problems such as low-quality products and outdated standards had remained, especially in rural areas and online purchases.



New business models such as the sharing economy, e-commerce and internet economy are challenging the existing supervision model, which require new tools, said Wang Minwen, also a member of the committee.



Wang suggested that a punitive compensation rule and product tracing mechanism be introduced in the new amendment.



Huang Qifan, vice chairman of the NPC's Financial and Economic Affairs Committee, said the revision should be carried out as soon as possible or it could constitute a barrier to the country's development.



Huang also called for the integration of the country's product quality requirements with international standards.

