2 dead in helicopter crash near Athens, final moments broadcast on social media

Two people lost their lives when a helicopter crashed in a wetland at the outskirts of Schinias seaside resort, some 45 km northeast of Athens, Greek authorities said on Friday.



The pilot and a passenger -- identified as a wetland guard -- were found dead by the fire brigade's rescue squad, according to an e-mailed statement from the brigade's headquarters.



The third passenger, a university student on an internship program, survived the crash and was rescued by local residents, according to the statement.



The young man was transferred to an Athens hospital and his condition is not serious, Attica Region Vice Governor Petros Filippou told Greek national news agency AMNA.



According to Filippou, the helicopter had been in the area to spray insecticide. When the aerial spraying was completed, the pilot took the student and the guard on board to fly with him over the wetland. The helicopter then hit electricity wires and crashed.



The final moments of the flight were captured on camera by the guard who was broadcasting live on his Facebook account, local media reported.



"Shift from high altitude" read the caption posted with the short video, which ended abruptly.



Athanasio Binis, chairman of the country's Air Accident Investigation and Aviation Safety Board, told Xinhua at the crash site that it would take hours or even longer to complete the initial investigation.



The helicopter belonged to the fleet of a private company which was hired by local authorities to spray the insecticide.



According to a Region of Attica statement, the helicopter had just conducted the fifth round of spraying and all safety measures had been taken.

