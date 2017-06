A student walks her bike through floodwater after heavy rain fell on Friday in Weifang, East China's Shandong Province. Heavy rain is expected to fall in parts of some provinces on Friday and Saturday, with precipitation reaching up to 160 millimeters according to the National Meteorological Center. Up to 60 millimeters of rain are forecast to fall in parts of Shandong and North China's Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei Province. Photo: CFP