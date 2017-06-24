Selfie destruction

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

With the popularity of social media, selfies have become a trendy form of self-expression, especially among young people. On Tuesday, a young man from Pingchang county in Sichuan Province climbed over a railway protection wall and walked on the railway tracks to take a series of eye-catching selfies. Fortunately, the police intervened, because one minute later, a train roared over the spot where the young man was standing. Nowadays, more and more people share their selfies on their WeChat accounts. It is reasonable that we want to share our everyday life with our friends, and get their likes and comments. However, many people put themselves in danger just to get selfies, which obviously crosses a red line. Individuals should enhance their safety awareness, and not place themselves at risk. After all, we have many chances to get beautiful photos but only one chance to live our life.