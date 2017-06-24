Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"We asked him to stop cursing, but he did not stop. Instead, he started cursing us."So said a policeman surnamed Yu who works in the Fangshan public security bureau. When he got off work and got on the bus on June 19, he noticed that someone in his 40s was arguing. Before long, the man, whom Yu thought might be a psychopath, based on his work experience, started cursing. In order to control the situation, Yu, and another male passenger tried to persuade the man to calm down. However, the man became more emotional and took out a wallpaper knife. Yu had been trained to deal with psychopaths and he raised both hands while continuing to try to pacify the man. In the end, Yu succeeded in taking the knife away from the man with the help of some male passengers. Yu's face, neck, chest, arm and elbow were scratched, but the other passengers were unharmed and they left safely. After an investigation, the man surnamed Hao was discovered to be a psychopath and was delivered to the Fengtai public security bureau. (Source: The Beijing Youth Daily)