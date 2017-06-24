A parent’s kindergarten conundrum

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Every year, September 1 means the start of a new term. As the parent of a kindergarten-aged child, I feel frustrated at this time of year as it is becoming harder to find the ideal kindergarten in Beijing. For me, there are two basic requirements: It needs to be close to home and it needs to be affordable.



However, as kindergarten education is not compulsory in China, finding a kindergarten close to your home can be difficult.



For most parents, the most attractive option is to find a public kindergarten near where they live because of the low tuition fees. A regular private kindergarten can cost three times that of a public kindergarten. For some elite private kindergartens with bi-lingual curricula or better facilities, the fees can be even higher. The average cost of a regular private kindergarten in Beijing is about 3,000-5,000 yuan per month whereas public kindergartens usually cost less than 3,000 yuan per term.



Besides the lower fees, teachers in public kindergartens tend to be more stable, which is preferred by parents.



However, the number of children now outnumbers the available places in public kindergartens. Due to the lack of resources, it is now widely considered easier to win a lottery than to enroll in a good public kindergarten in Beijing, especially for parents who work for non-government firms because those parents usually have fewer social connections. On the other hand, some highly rated public kindergartens have extra costs such as sponsorship fees and pre-sessional tuition fees. These extra fees can help to secure places in advance.



As such, private kindergartens tend to be the only option for parents with limited connections. Parents who fail to secure a place in a public kindergarten close to home and who cannot afford a private kindergarten nearby can opt for cheaper private kindergartens further from home. This introduces a whole new problem - pick-up.



In Beijing, there are many "new Beijinger" parents whose hometown is in a different province. To solve the problem of picking up their children from kindergarten, they seek help from their children's retired grandparents. However, many seniors struggle to get used to life in Beijing. And, more importantly, nursery fees in their hometowns are much cheaper than Beijing. So many children are sent back to their grandparents' hometowns and become "left-behind children." The only other option open to some parents is for the child's mother to give up her job and become a housewife.



Leaving aside those who are wealthy, normal wage earners in Beijing feel frustrated, as they are faced with difficult financial choices.



The future does not look positive. The number of newborn babies in Beijing used to be about 250,000 per year, but in 2016 it rose to 280,000 and the number is expected to keep going up.



I hope the government can make a greater effort to build more affordable kindergartens.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.



