Your husband’s manager?





Last month I read a news item about a Chinese wife who installed a simple gadget to make sure her husband comes home before 9pm.



This creative Chinese wife has come up with a very practical solution. She has installed a card reader at the entrance of her home, which her husband must use every time he walks through the door. The purpose of the device is to "manage" her husband who often works late at an Internet company.



If he comes home on time for dinner, he is spared from washing the dishes. If he is late by 30 minutes, he is fined 100 yuan($15). If he crosses the 30-minute mark, he has to do household chores for one day at the weekend.



It is debatable if it's the right way to handle one's husband since we don't know the whole truth. However, I think this kind of curfew system is a little too much. I am sure the husband does not work late of his own volition. There are better ways of getting your husband to come home on time.



Most wives don't accept that there is a marked difference between a lover and a husband The same guy who was once a doting lover can change over a period of time to become a busy and tired husband.



As time goes by and a woman's attention shifts from her husband to her child, he also starts focusing on his career. Sometimes he unintentionally ends up ignoring his home.



Despite their overt hardness, every man is a child at heart. He craves love and care.



Wives need to make sure boredom does not creep into the relationship. A smiling wife can help ease tension.



Some wives assume things wrongly. If he comes home late, they assume that their husband must be hanging out with his friends and having fun. Before greeting him with a swollen face, they should try to find out if everything is OK at work. To be fair, a husband coming home late should also be responsible enough to text his wife. Marriage is a relationship that needs to be nurtured, rather than managed.



No wonder Harvard Business Review published the classic "Managing Your Boss" and not a book on managing your spouse.



Instead of trying to control and manage your husband, it is better to understand, accept and support him.



At the end of the day, we all need space and don't like to be controlled, even if it is by one's own spouse.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.