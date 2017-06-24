Ireland: Farewell party for ambassador held

The Irish Ambassador to China Paul Kavanagh (right), embassy staff and guests during the farewell party Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

A farewell party for the Irish Ambassador to China Paul Kavanagh took place at the Irish Embassy in Beijing on June 19. The party featured a sculpture exhibition themed In the Pursuit of Wisdom: Asking the Tao by Wu Weishan, the director of the National Art Museum of China. The ambassador and his wife Rosemary Kavanagh bade farewell to their friends and colleagues in Beijing ahead of their departure for their next posting in the United Arab Emirates in September. In his long and touching farewell speech, Kavanagh reviewed his post in China. "Staging this exhibition at the Irish embassy demonstrates the depth of friendship between Ireland and China, which has brought cultural, economic and social benefits to both countries," the ambassador said. Wu also gave a speech in return complimenting the embassy. Sculptures of Laozi, Confucius, and renowned historical figures such as the famous poet Li Bai from the Tang dynasty (618-907) were presented.