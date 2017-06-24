Argentina: 10-year visa for Chinese Citizens issued

A 10-year visa for Chinese citizens travelling to Argentina for tourism or business was officially launched on June 15, according to a press release from the Argentine embassy in Beijing on June 21. The Argentine Ambassador to China, Diego Ramiro Guelar, expressed his satisfaction with the new regulation and stated that it represented an important contribution to the development of Chinese tourism in Argentina. Meanwhile, it is expected that the new visa policy will help boost both trade and investment in Argentina. "This new visa scheme is the product of over a year's work, in which it was necessary to overcome erroneous and outdated visions of Chinese immigration to Argentina; finally, in the recent state visit, and in the presence of the presidents of both countries, it was possible to sign the agreement," said Ambassador Guelar. The new legislation prescribes a 10-year visa with multiple entries of 90 days each for business and individual tourism trips. This is in addition to the existing Electronic Travel Authorization system, which allows Chinese tourists holding a valid visa issued by the US or a Schengen country to apply for an ETA through the official website of the National Migration Office in Argentina. Chinese citizens may also apply for the visa through Argentine consular offices in the China.





