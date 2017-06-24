Australia: Ambassador tours in Lanzhou

The Australian Ambassador to China Jan Adams AO PSM paid a visit to Lanzhou, Gansu province, during which she met with the deputy governor of Gansu Yang Zixing and toured a construction project for emerging industrial businesses with Australian investment in Lanzhou. During their meeting, Yang noted that there had been a recent introduction of the advanced Australian water management system to better preserve water resources in the region. The ambassador said that she would boost bilateral cooperation in water conservancy in the construction, agricultural and energy sectors.





