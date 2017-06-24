Coming and going

Giant panda Jiaoqing looks curiously at a camera on Friday during a farewell party held in the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Southwest China's Sichuan Province, before he and fellow panda Mengmeng fly to Berlin Zoo, the oldest zoo in Germany on Saturday. The pair of pandas will be leased to the zoo for 15 years. Photo: CFP

A newborn panda rests at a wild animal rescue center in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Female pandas Yangyang and Aibang gave birth to a total of three cubs on June 11 and 12. Photo: CFP

A baby panda sleeps at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo. The zoo announced Friday that the newborn is a female, adding that the cub appears to be in good health. A spokesman from the zoo said the female cub's sex was confirmed based on pictures sent to a panda research centre in the shy animal's native China. Photo: CFP