Russia warships, sub fire on IS in Syria

Two Russian warships and a submarine in the Mediterranean have fired missiles at Islamic State (IS) group targets in Syria, the defense ministry said Friday.



It said that the Turkish and Israeli militaries "were informed of the missile launches through communication channels," but it did not mention the US. Russia has suspended its military communication channel with the US on operations in Syria after a US jet shot down a Syrian warplane on Sunday.



Russia said that the Admiral Essen and Admiral Grigorovich warships and the Krasnodar submarine fired six missiles at command centers and weapons stores in the Hama region.





