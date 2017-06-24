NK says US student’s death a ‘mystery’

North Korea
said on Friday the death of US university student Otto Warmbier soon after his return home was a mystery and dismissed accusations that he had died because of torture and beating during his captivity as groundless.
The foreign ministry spokesman said in comments carried by the official KCNA agency that Warmbier was "a victim of the policy of strategic patience" of former US president Barack Obama whose government never asked for his release.
"The fact that Warmbier died suddenly less than a week just after his return to the US in his normal state of health is a mystery to us as well," the spokesman was quoted by KCNA as saying.
The exact cause of Warmbier's death
remains unclear. Officials at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was treated after his return, declined to provide details, and his family turned down an autopsy.